Aaron Rodgers Cryptic Instagram Post and What It Means for the Packers

Late Monday night, Aaron Rodgers posted to his Instagram with what he called a “Monday Night Gratitude”, and some are speculating there may be a hidden message behind it.

He shared several photos along with the following message to his 2+ million followers:

Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.

To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys. Popular now No NBA Big Man Ran the Floor Like Robert Parish To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.

To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made. To everyone else,

Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace ❤️❤️

Could Rodgers be retiring? Ready to move onto another team? We may learn more this afternoon during his weekly stint with Pat McAfee Show – but for now, it’s muddy.

There have been rumors for quite some time now that he may leave Wisconsin for greener pastures – no pun intended. But it has also been reported that he could end up staying with the Packers.

If 2021 really was Rodgers last season in Green Bay, our friends at BetOnline.ag already have the odds out on who will be behind center for the team in 2022. Here’s their list:

Packers Next Starting QB (If Not Rodgers)

Jordan Love +150

Any Rookie Quarterback +600

Gardner Minshew +750

Russell Wilson +700

Jameis Winston +800

Jimmy Garoppolo +900

Marcus Mariota +900

Carson Wentz +1000

Ryan Fitzpatrick +1100

Baker Mayfield +1200

Kirk Cousins +1400

Ryan Tannehill +1600

Cam Newton +1600

Derek Carr +2000

Tom Brady +2500

Phillip Rivers +6600

The obvious choice here is Jordan Love, who the team traded back into the first round to draft in 2020. He was a stud at Utah State and although he hasn’t been able to show much yet – the Packers hold a lot of Jordan Love stock and they’d look silly if they sold it now.

If they do bail on Love, then they may go back to the draft drawing board and look for a rookie to take the reins (+600). This wouldn’t be the smartest plan of action though, as this is the weakest quarterback class in some time.

Guys like Russell Wilson (+700) and Tom Brady (+2500) could step in right now and make the talented Packers immediate Super Bowl contenders. With the way their roster is shaped, I think Gudenkuntz and LeFleur would be much better off going after a proven veteran than a rookie.

I think Rodgers’ best landing spot is Denver (you can read why here), but you really never know with him. He truly is a wild card – and that’s exactly how he likes it.

