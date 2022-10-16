Bailey Zappe to Start at Quarterback for Patriots on Sunday vs. Browns

After another week of speculation in the Patriots quarterback room, we finally have an answer as to who will be under center versus the Browns.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mac Jones was “surprisingly listed as questionable” ahead of Sunday’s game in Cleveland, and is highly unlikely to play.

This means that we get (at least) one more week of Bailey Zappe at the helm for the New England offense.

Last week, Zappe went 17/21 passing for 188 yards, a TD and an INT in his NFL starting debut. He looked confident, poised, and ready to continue taking meaningful reps in the league.

Keep it mind, it was against the league’s worst defense in the Detroit Lions, but the fourth round rookie was able to hold his own and get a win.

Earlier this week, I predicted that Mac Jones was going to gut it out and play this Sunday, and that we would never see Zappe start a regular season game for the Patriots again. Inevitably I was wrong, and the kid has a shot to continue winning over the hearts of New England fans.

“Zappe Hour”, “Zappe Fever”, “Zappe Days”, and “Don’t Worry, Be Zappe” are just a few of the many puns being circled around the Boston-area this week as fans awaited who will be their quarterback in Cleveland.

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan asked Zappe if he’s heard about it:

“Nope, I have not,” he said with a smile on his face. “…I guess I’ve heard a little bit about it. I mean, I haven’t dove into any of that. I don’t really pay attention to that stuff, I’m just focused on what’s going on right now and that’s the Browns.”

Last weekend, after the win, he was asked how it felt hearing his name chanted throughout Gillette Stadium:

“I like the support, but to be honest with you, I was just more excited about the win. To get a win with my team, that was really the focus point for this week. That was going to be the focus point for the rest of the season.”

The kid has the moxie of an NFL quarterback – now he has another opportunity to show that he has the skillset of one in Cleveland. Sure, Detroit is technically an NFL defense, the Browns sport a far better one. Zappe’s first real test is tomorrow – we’ll see if he can pass.

