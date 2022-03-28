Bill Belichick Won’t Name Offensive Coordinator, QB Coach

New year, same Bill Belichick.

The Patriots head coach stepped to the podium on Monday morning at the annual NFL owners’ meetings. The press conference marked Belichick’s first media appearance since January 16.

A lot has happened since then including the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels who left to coach the Raiders. McDaniels took 3 assistants with him, receivers coach Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and QB coach Bo Hardegree. Belichick addressed the departures on Monday as well as who will and won’t be stepping up in their place.

Old friends

Who will be the new offensive coordinator for the Patriots? In a nutshell, no one, and everyone. True to form Belichick did not hire an offensive coordinator replacement after McDaniels left nor does he plan to. The Patriots instead rehired former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and former special teams coach Joe Judge to take more active roles in the offense despite the fact that neither has coached offense before.

Patricia served as the Patriots defensive coordinator from 2012-2017 before becoming head coach of the Detroit Lions. Judge spent eight seasons in New England, and served as special teams coordinator in the 2019 season before his two years at the helm of the New York Giants.

Patricia was rehired this offseason as senior football advisor. Belichick says the role is just as broad as it sounds.

“He does a lot of things. Helps me in a lot of ways.”

While Patricia held the defensive coordinator post for six seasons, he may be called on to coach the offense in his second stint. Patricia’s coaching experience in New England stems from offensive line, linebackers, and safeties. Despite his strong defensive background, Belichick will deploy Patricia wherever he sees fit. Belichick added coaching on multiple sides of the ball is nothing new for his assistant coaches.

“We’ve had a lot of coaches take multiple responsibilities. Josh [McDaniels] and Brian Daboll were on defense and then with offense, Matt was on offense and with the defense. So forth and so on. I’m not really worried about that.”

The same can be said for Judge, who returns as an offensive assistant. Belichick did not specify the definitive role Judge will have on the coaching staff, and is not concerned about labeling them with titles.

“I think a good coach is a good coach. Matt’s a great coach, Joe’s a great coach. They’ll help us no matter what position they coach.”

Who’s calling the shots?

Bill Belichick mentions Matt Patricia when discussing the offensive coaching staff. Of who will be calling plays, he says with a smile, “we won’t be calling any for a while.” Belichick does say his offensive staff is complete. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 28, 2022

Titles aside Belichick was coy and evasive about who will be calling the plays next season.

“We’re not calling any [plays] for a while,” Belichick said. “Once we get on the field and we’re coaching the players and game planning and things like that, then that will all work itself out.”

Belichick understands the importance of developing a strong offensive system for Mac Jones in his second year in the NFL. And at the end of the day, he knows the onus falls on his shoulders.

“Ultimately it’s my responsibility. Whatever happens under that, whatever happens happens.”

No love lost

Monday marked Belichick’s first public appearance since the Patriots re-signed formerly retired corner Malcolm Butler. The Super Bowl hero retired from professional football in August due to personal reasons as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. On Thursday, he announced he was un-retiring to play on a two-year contract in New England.

Despite Butler’s bizzare benching before Super Bowl LII, Belichick says their relationship is in “great” shape.

“That’s all old news.”

Belichick added that the two have not discussed Butler’s benching since bringing him back. But he is excited to welcome back a familiar face in the secondary.

“Obviously we know him. He came up and visited last week or a week and a half ago, and so we signed him. So look forward to having him back.”