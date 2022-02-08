Celtics vs. Nets Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

The Boston Celtics (30-25, 26-27-2 ATS) hit the road on Tuesday night to take on the Brooklyn Nets (29-24, 19-33-1 ATS). Boston will be looking to win their sixth game in a row, while the Nets are hoping to snap an eight-game losing streak.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Boston Celtics are 8.5-point favorites:

Point Spread: Boston Celtics -8.5

Over-Under: 213 points

Money line: Boston Celtics -370, Brooklyn Nets +300

Injury Report

PJ Dozier (ACL) and Bol Bol (foot) are the only two Celtics listed on the injury report ahead of tonight’s game.

Meanwhile, the Nets have seven players listed on their injury report, and all of them are out – Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant (MCL), James Harden (hamstring), LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle), Joe Harris (ankle), Paul Millsap (personal), and Nicolas Claxton (hamstring).

Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

G: Jaylen Brown

F: Jayson Tatum

F: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams

Brooklyn Nets

G: Patty Mills

G: Cameron Thomas

F: Kessler Edwards

F: James Johnson

C: Blake Griffin

Boston Celtics Overview

Boston took care of business this past weekend, beating up on the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference. Now, they have somewhat of a tall task in front of them over their next four games, starting with the (injured) Nets. After that, they’ll take on the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, and Philadelphia 76ers. However, if they can keep playing at the level they are right now, this should be a great test for them.

This is a crucial game for seeding, too, as the Celtics are currently tied with the Nets in the standings. Whoever wins this game pulls ahead and takes over as the sixth seed in the East (tied with the Toronto Raptors). Boston plays the Nets two more times this year, so notching a win now while their roster is in shambles would be ideal.

Brooklyn Nets Overview

As far as Brooklyn goes, things have been rough lately. With Durant injured, the team has crumbled under the supervision of their other two superstars. Irving can only play in away games, and while he’s been good, he’s only been available for half the time. And as for Harden, he just hasn’t been himself – but that might have nothing to do with his hamstring tightness.

According to reports, Harden looked good during warmups for Tuesday’s game, yet he’s still out. There’s been a lot of speculation as far as whether or not he could be traded by the deadline, with the 76ers being the main option. A Ben Simmons for Harden trade could very well be on the table, and the Nets have a couple of days left to make up their mind on the matter.

Prediction

Ime Udoka said this after their recent win over the Orlando Magic – the Celtics need to focus on playing “nameless, faceless opponents.” This means that no matter who they are playing against, they need to simply focus on themselves. Since the Nets are looking like a shell of themselves right now, this comes into play. Don’t play down to competition. Treat them like the Detroit Pistons and magic.

This is a chance for Robert Williams to have a massive game. He put up nine blocks in a playoff game against the Nets last year, and now that they don’t really have a center available to compete with him, Williams should feast. Claxton is out, Aldridge is out, and the only guys they have to play that position are rookie Day’Ron Sharpe and Blake Griffin. Williams should have a nice night.

Lastly, the defense needs to remain stellar. Against the Magic, the three-point shots weren’t falling, but it was okay because the Celtics were clamping up on the other side of the floor. Well, this Nets team is missing the majority of their starting lineup, so if the Celtics can bring that same defensive pressure, they should be just fine.

Again, the Nets are extremely short-handed. With no Durant, Harden, or Irving, if the Celtics can simply play the same brand of basketball they’ve been playing in recent weeks, there’s no reason they shouldn’t come out on top.

Boston Celtics 114, Brooklyn Nets 97

TIP-OFF: 6:00 p.m. @ Barclays Center