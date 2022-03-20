Celtics vs. Nuggets Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

The Boston Celtics (43-28, 35-33-3 ATS) continue their road trip on Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets (42-29, 33-38 ATS). Boston is looking to win their third game in a row while the Nuggets are hoping to bounce back after a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites:

Point Spread: Boston Celtics -2.5

Over-Under: 221.5 points

Money line: Boston Celtics -135, Denver Nuggets +115

Injury Report

Aaron Nesmith is the only player listed on Boston’s injury report ahead of their game against the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji, and Vlatko Cancar are all out for the Nuggets against the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Overview

The Celtics stomped the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, continuing their dominant stretch in 2022. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown carried the load, putting up 32 points and 30 points, respectively. Combine that with Boston’s already elite defense, and you get a dominant victory. That’s been the formula over their recent stretch. They have only lost three games since the beginning of February.

Boston’s winning ways have helped them climb all the way up to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. They now sit four games back of the Miami Heat in first, but only one game back of both the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks in second and third. While the rest of their schedule this year is treacherous, they have a serious shot at continuing their climb.

Denver Nuggets Overview

The Nuggets have also been extremely hot in 2022, notching a 25-13 record. They’ve rallied behind the elite play of big man Nikola Jokic, who looks primed to win another MVP this season. In the month of March alone, Jokic is averaging close to a 30-point triple-double – 30.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. He’s been a nightmare to deal with for opposing defenses, but last time Denver and Boston faced off, the Celtics managed to squeak out a win.

Denver is 42-29 on the season, which is good for sixth in the Western Conference. However, they are only half a game up on the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. At the same time, though, Denver is just one game back of the Dallas Mavericks in fifth and 2.5 games behind the Utah Jazz in fourth. They’re in a similar playoff race as the Celtics.

Boston Celtics 113, Denver Nuggets 105

TIP-OFF: 8:00 p.m. @ Ball Arena

RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub