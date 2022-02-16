Celtics vs. Pistons Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

The Boston Celtics (33-35, 29-28-2 ATS) head back home to take on the Detroit Pistons (12-45, 26-31 ATS) on Wednesday night. Boston is looking to win their tenth game in a row, while the Pistons are hoping to snap an eight-game losing streak.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Boston Celtics are 12.5-point favorites:

Point Spread: Boston Celtics -12.5

Over-Under: 213 points

Money line: Boston Celtics -800, Denver Nuggets +580

Injury Report

The Celtics have two players on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game. Robert Williams (calf tightness) and Marcus Smart (ankle sprain) are both listed as doubtful. Smart sprained his ankle during Boston’s win over the Philadelphia 7ers on Tuesday night. However, the fact that is only listed as doubtful should be considered a good sign for the future, in regard to his recovery time.

For the Pistons, three players are listed as out – Frank Jackson, Isaiah Livers, and Jamorko Pickett.

Popular now Derrick White Ideal Consolidation Trade but What’s Next for Celtics is Key

Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

G: Derrick White

G: Jaylen Brown

F: Jayson Tatum

F: Grant Williams

C: Al Horford

Detroit Pistons

G: Cade Cunningham

G: Cory Joseph

F: Saddiq Bey

F: Jerami Grant

C: Isaiah Stewart

Boston Celtics Overview

A lot of fans criticized Boston’s winning ways, saying that they were just beating up on bad teams. Well, after demolishing the 76ers by 48 points, most of those critics have revised their sentiments on the matter. Boston is now nine games above .500 and has the second-best defense in the NBA on the season. They have held opponents to under 100 points in nine of their last 12 games, going 11-1 in those games.

It’s been a team effort on that side of the ball. Obviously, Smart and Robert Williams have made a massive impact, but so has everyone else. In fact, according to Basketball-Reference, Jayson Tatum leads the NBA in Defensive Win Shares. And on top of that, all five of the Celtics’ regular starters are in the top-16 for that stat. Their defense is legit.

Detroit Pistons Overview

As the eight-game losing streak would imply, the Pistons have had a rough go of things this year. They are fully committed to a rebuild and are doing so around first-overall pick Cade Cunningham. The rookie has played well since returning from an injury that held him out to start the season, and Detroit has some solid complementary pieces around him, too – Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, and now Marvin Bagley III.

Jerami Grant is the team’s leading scorer, though. While most expected him to be traded at the deadline, the Pistons hung onto him and he is still the main focal point of their offense. That being said, this is the same Pistons team that the Celtics beat earlier on in their win streak, 102-93.

Prediction

With Smart and Williams likely out, Boston will have to focus on maintaining their defensive prowess. As mentioned, everyone on their roster is a great defender, but those two certainly stand out amongst the bunch. Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Al Horford will likely be joined by Grant Williams and Derrick White in the starting lineup. That group is still elite on the defensive side of the ball.

Secondly, and probably most importantly, the Celtics need to continue with their “nameless, faceless opponents” mentality. Just as they should treat top-tier teams as if their success is irrelevant, they should treat bottom-tier teams as if their lack of success is irrelevant. Just because the Pistons are struggling this year doesn’t mean the Cs’ should take their foot off the gas.

Finally, the last time Boston took on Detroit, they almost blew a lead at the end of the game. But it wasn’t the starters – it was the closers. Once the young kids came in, the lead slowly dwindled, and the Celtics only ended up winning by nine points. That cannot happen again. Boston’s youngsters need to be prepared to hold a lead, just as they did against the Sixers on Tuesday night.

After taking down the 76ers, Boston should be more than prepared to go up against the Pistons once again. This is the perfect opportunity to head into the All-Star break whilst maintaining all of their momentum.

Boston Celtics 111, Detroit Pistons 98

TIP-OFF: 7:30 p.m. @ TD Garden

RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub