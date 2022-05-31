Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Series Prop Bets and Predictions

To say that my first full year writing about Boston sports and sports betting for CLNS Media has been a blessing would be a huge understatement.

Just about a year ago, John Zannis reached out to me after my internship with CLNS to see if I wanted to continue on and help them with their gambling content sponsored by BetOnline.

I obviously gave an unequivocal “yes”, and it’s been a roller coaster ride ever since. I covered a Suns/Bucks NBA Finals, Patriots training camp, a Red Sox playoff run, and so much more in between.

It’s certainly poetic that now, a year later, I get to cover my hometown Boston Celtics in their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

We’ll have you covered constantly over the next few weeks here on CLNS Media for this historic Finals Matchup between Boston and Golden State. First on the docket: Series Prop Bets.

Our partners at BetOnline.ag have tons of series props to play. Here are a few of them, with a prediction for each:

Series Correct Score

Celtics 4-2 +350

Warriors 4-3 +450

Warriors 4-1 +450

Warriors 4-2 +450

Celtics 4-3 +600

Celtics 4-1 +750

Warriors 4-0 +1200

Celtics 4-0 +1400

As you’ll read in my series preview from yesterday, my pick is Celtics in 7:

Much like every series thus far (sans the Brooklyn blowout), this is going to be a grind for Boston. They match up better than the Heat would have, but I ultimately think this one goes the distance. Take Celtics in 7 at 6/1.

The Pick: Celtics 4-3 (+600)

Series Spread

Celtics +1.5 Games -170

Warriors -1.5 Games +140

Regardless of who actually wins, I fully expect this series to go seven games. These teams are way to closely matched too be have a 4, 5, or 6 game series.

The Pick: Celtics +1.5 Games (-170)

Series Spread

Celtics -1.5 Games +210

Warriors +1.5 Games -270

Boston will win this series, however I find it hard to believe that they’ll do it in 6 games or fewer. Golden State, even without Kevin Durant, is way too battle-tested to shrivel up and give in. They will absolutely keep this thing within a game.

The Pick: Warriors +1.5 Games (-270)

Series Spread

Celtics +2.5 Games -450

Warriors -2.5 Games +325

There is no way the Celtics have come this far to get gentleman swept. I wouldn’t lay (-450) odds – but if you had to, Celtics +2.5 would be the bet.

The Pick: Celtics +2.5 Games (-450)

Series Total Games

6 Games +175

7 Games +185

5 Games +270

4 Games +700

Like I said above, 7 games, and Celtics in 7. Easy breezy (s/o Chrissy D.).

The Pick: 7 Games (+185)

