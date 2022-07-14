Boston College Quarterback Phil Jerkovec in Conversation to be Number One Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Boston College Eagles have themselves a quarterback.

Phil Jerkovec, a redshirt junior, announced last December that he would not yet declare for the NFL draft – instead opting to come back to Chestnut Hill for another year:

Jerkovec, who transferred from Notre Dame and has dealt with injury throughout his lengthy college career, seems to finally have the stability he needs heading into his third year at BC.

The Eagles went 6-6 last year and were supposed to play in the Military Bowl against East Carolina – but the game was canceled due to COVID. I wrote a preview on the game (read HERE), and naturally picked BC to win and predicted Jerkovec would have a day.

The kid is good, and according to our exclusive gambling partners at BetOnline.ag, he’s in the conversation to be the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are their odds:

Trending Bruins Make Right Call Hiring Jim Montgomery as Next Head Coach

Number One Overall Pick – 2023 NFL Draft

CJ Stroud +200

Bryce Young +250

Will Anderson +300

Paris Johnson +900

Tyler Van Dyke +1600

Jaxon Smith-Njigba +1600

Phil Jerkovec +1600

Spencer Rattler +1800

The first two names on this list, CJ Stroud (+200), and Bryce Young (+250), are the two best quarterbacks in college football. Stroud has the shortest odds to win the Heisman according to BetOnline, with +325 odds to win the trophy. Young is third at 7/1.

Young’s teammate, linebacker Will Anderson, is the first non-QB on the list with 3/1 odds to go number one. Anderson is the nucleus of the Alabama defense. He led the nation in sacks last season with 17.5 and recorded 57 solo tackles.

South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler is, shockingly, on this list. The former Oklahoma Sooner was projected to be the number 1 pick last season – but spiraled miserably with Lincoln Riley in Norman before being benched for Caleb Williams. Taking Rattler at 18/1 is charity.

I ultimately think Bryce Young at +250 is the best bet here. The Crimson Tide are due for a national championship, and he’ll be in the spotlight every week.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @CLNSMedia for the latest up-to-date Boston sports news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.