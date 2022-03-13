CB Targets: Charvarius Ward & James Bradberry

FOXBORO, MA — Could Charvarius Ward or James Bradberry Replace J.C. Jackson? Cornerback J.C. Jackson is now an unrestricted free agent after Bill Belichick did not use the franchise tag on him. Jackson is expected to receive a huge pay day and likely has priced himself out of New England.

Chiefs Corner Charvarius Ward could be an option for New England at a discounted rate compared to Jackson while Giants Corner James Bradberry could be a potential trade option. Evan Lazar discusses the Cornerback position in his free agency preview series.

