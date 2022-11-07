Cedric Maxwell Shares His Sports Mount Rushmore

Mike Vaccaro, radio voice of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, sits down with radio color commentator and NBA legend Cedric Maxwell on the In The Front Row podcast. Maxwell, known by his nickname “Cornbread”, won two championships with the Boston Celtics as well as Finals MVP in 1981, and has been the color commentator of the Boston Celtics radio broadcast for over two decades. In this segment, Maxwell asks Vaccaro of his sports Mount Rushmore.

