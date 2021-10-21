Subscribe
Celtics vs Knicks Postgame LIVE Immediately Following the Game

The Garden Report is LIVE with Celtics Postgame as the C's open their season in New York against the Knicks.
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

NEW YORK — The Boston Celtics opened their season against the Knicks in New York. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning & A. Sherrod Blakely report from New York alongside Garden Report hosts Jimmy Toscano, Josue Pavon and John Zannis back in Boston.

