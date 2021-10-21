Celtics vs Knicks Postgame LIVE Immediately Following the Game

NEW YORK — The Boston Celtics opened their season against the Knicks in New York. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning & A. Sherrod Blakely report from New York alongside Garden Report hosts Jimmy Toscano, Josue Pavon and John Zannis back in Boston.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag & Insa Cannabis

Visit BetOnline.Ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit Insa Dispensaries at their various Massachusetts Locations or Call 877-500-INSA. Locations are in Salem, East Hampton, and two Springfield locations, including just off I-91 beside the MGM casino. Visit insa.com!