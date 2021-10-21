Celtics Lose To Knicks In Double OT Thriller

The Boston Celtics lost to the Knicks 138-134 in double overtime on Wednesday in the Celtics’ season opener at MSG.

Jaylen Brown finished the night with 46 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST on 16/30 shooting,

Brown scored a career-high 46 points which is also the most points scored by a Celtics player in a season-opening game in franchise history.

Jayson Tatum had a rough night finishing with 20 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST on 7/29 shooting.

Brown talked about coming back from COVID and how he was able to play at such a high level for so many minutes.

“My breathing felt irregular, but fine for the most part.” Brown said. “Toward the end, I could feel my heart beating through my chest … The adrenaline kind of took over.”

Celtics Coach Ime Udoka suffered his first defeat as an NBA Head Coach on Wednesday.

“It’s a tough one to give away, especially when you worked your way to get back in it.” Udoka said after the double OT Loss. “But it’s only the first game and so we’ve got to bounce back Friday at home.”