Robert Williams Suffers Torn Meniscus; Out Indefinitely

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee. The injury that will keep Williams out indefinitely which deals a massive blow to the Celtics title hopes. The news was first reported by the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Celtics confirmed the injury later in the afternoon releasing a statement which reads

“Following imaging this morning, Celtics center Robert Williams III was diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee. A further update regarding treatment and recovery will be provided later in the week.”

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is feared to have suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It could lead to an indefinite absence, which would be a tough loss for the Celtics as Williams is shining as the starting center this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2022

Williams suffered the injury during Sunday’s win over the Timberwolves. He left the game with about 3 minutes left in the 3rd quarter and limped to the locker room after the period ended.

After the game head coach Ime Udoka was unclear how Williams suffered the injury and just how bad it was.

“Don’t know exactly what happened,” Udoka said after the game. “He said it wasn’t even a specific play that he remembers, but came out of the game, had some pain, obviously went back to get checked out and was in quite a bit of pain, and he’ll get scanned in the morning and we’ll know then.”

The injury comes with only 7 games left in the season and at a time where the Celtics have climbed to 1st overall in the East standings. The playoffs begin April 16th and it seems unlikely Williams would be ready for round 1 even under best case scenario.

More to come….