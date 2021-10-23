Celtics Get Blown Out By Raptors In Home Opener

BOSTON, MA — Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon are LIVE from TD Garden to break down the Celtics 115-83 blowout loss vs the Raptors in their home opener on Friday.

The Celtics committed 25 team turnovers allowing Toronto to score 27 points off of them. They also allowed 21 offensive rebounds.

Boston will travel to Houston to play the Rockets on Sunday at 7pm ET.

