Celtics Sign Guard Brodric Thomas to a 2-Way Contract

BRIGHTON, MA — The Celtics signed free agent guard Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract Monday morning.

On Sunday the Celtics waived Forward Jabari Parker clearing the way to sign Thomas to a deal. Brodric had stops with the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavilers last season.

He spoke to the media for the first time since signing with the team on Monday during the team’s practice media availability.

Thomas described the up and down journey of his early NBA Career.

“Especially in this league, it takes a lot of mental strength. When adversity comes up, you can’t just shut down. Thomas said. “You can’t self-doubt because there are going to be opportunities and you have to stay ready for that.”

Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka reacted to the release of veteran Foward Jabari Parker and the signing of Thomas.

“A guy that we feel has some upside and potential coming from a smaller school.” Udoka said about Thomas. “We like his grind, we like his story…. someone we’ll just keep an eye on for the future.”

