Celtics Start Derrick White in Win vs Hornets

The Celtics went small with Robert Williams and Luke Kornet injured, starting Derrick White in a blowout win vs. the Hornets.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read
Feb 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) looks on during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — The Celtics started Derrick White with Robert Williams out and Luke Kornet injured in a smaller lineup that pushed the pace and struggled to rebound. Boston ultimately exploded to a 20-point lead in the first half behind 50% three point shooting and an aggressive passing attack, but defensive issues remain, Jaylen Brown noted after the game. Is White the answer for the starters, or do the Celtics need to find a way to stay big?

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss inside TD Garden after Boston’s 134-93 win vs the Hornets.

Boston Celtics beat reporter for CLNS Media and host of the Garden Report Celtics Post Game Show. NBA national columnist for Boston Sports Journal. Contributor to SB Nation's CelticsBlog. Host of the Dome Theory Sports and Culture Podcast on CLNS. Syracuse University 2020.

