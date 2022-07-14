Chris Sale Returns, Red Sox Continue to Flounder

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss Chris Sales return to the lineup as the Red Sox continue to struggle as of late.

Red Sox Beat is powered by BetOnline.ag. Use the code CLNS50 for 50% welcome bonus on your initial deposit.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:40 Red Sox need to deal for rotation AND bullpen help NOW

2:45 Red Sox should challenge Mets in pursuit of Luis Castillo

8:30 Is Red Sox system deep enough to make a trade for impact pitching?

14:15 What to make of Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck not available in Blue Jays series after Tuesday night meltdown

21:15 Should Red Sox be motivated to pull trigger early to beat teams to pitching?