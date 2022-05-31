Could Tyquan Thornton Start at WR for Patriots?

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar reports LIVE from Patriots OTA practice on Tuesday to discuss his main takeaways. On Tuesday, Bill Belichick was heavily involved in the offense again. Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton told reporters he wants to get ‘stronger’ not ‘bigger’. Also, QB Mac Jones is exclusively working on his deep ball after New Englands’ practices.

Lazar’s Notebook: Bill Belichick Remains Heavily Involved as Patriots Offense Potentially Shifts Scheme: https://www.clnsmedia.com/lazars-notebook-bill-belichick-remains-heavily-involved-as-patriots-offense-potentially-shifts-scheme/

