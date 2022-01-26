David Ortiz Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Red Sox slugger and one of the best clutch hitters who ever lived, David Ortiz has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“Big Papi” was the only player to clear the required 75% threshold, according to results of this year’s voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Ortiz finished with 77.9% – clearing the 75% vote threshold – to become the 58th player elected in his first year of eligibility.

“I learned not too long ago how difficult it is to get in on the first ballot,” Ortiz said. “Man, it’s a wonderful honor to be able to get in on my first rodeo. It’s something that is very special to me.”

Ortiz joins Wade Boggs, Pedro Martinez, Carl Yastrzemski, and Ted Williams as the only Red Sox players to gain entrance to the Hall on the first ballot.

Three other former stars, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling, failed to gain admission on their final time on the ballot.