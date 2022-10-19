Did QB Hendon Hooker Have Has “Heisman Moment” Too Early in Win vs. Alabama?

In what was by far the game of the weekend, the Tennessee Volunteers beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 on Saturday in an instant classic. It was the first time Tennessee beat Alabama since 2006, and it put the Volunteers back on the college football map.

It also put their quarterback, Hendon Hooker, directly into the Heisman Trophy spotlight. According to BetOnline.ag, Hooker now has the second shortest odds behind only Ohio State QB CJ Stroud to win the award. Here is their top five:

Odds to Win 2022 Heisman Trophy

CJ Stroud +105

Hendon Hooker +350

Blake Corum +1200

Caleb Williams +1200

Bryce Young +2000

Hooker has been outstanding this season. He’s thrown for 1,817 yards, 15 TD, and only 1 INT through six games. He also threw for a career high 385 yards and five touchdowns on Saturday vs. Alabama, putting both him and the Volunteers in the Heisman Trophy and National Championship conversations respectively.

But did he have his “Heisman Moment” too early?

Tennessee plays UT Martin this weekend before playing #19 Kentucky and #1 Georgia in back-to-back weeks. If they can get past Georgia – Hooker should, in theory, have a second Heisman moment and be the clear front runner for the award at that point.

However, I have a hard time believing this is going to happen. Hooker and the Vols are awesome, but the Bulldogs are legit. The Bama game might have been a one-hit wonder for this team.

*SLEEPER ALERT!* I think Bryce Young at 20/1 (+2000) is a great value bet here. Young missed a game due to a separated shoulder, but he returned for the game against Tennessee and thew for 455 yards in the heartbreaking loss.

I still think the Crimson Tide are the best team in college football. They have a difficult schedule ahead, with 4 out of their next 5 opponents being from the SEC. If they can get through this stretch, win the SEC, and Young can continue playing lights out football, the Heisman Trophy could be his for a second season in a row.

