Kevin Garnett Has #5 Raised to the TD Garden Rafters

It took about 18 second and a dozen or so words for Kevin Garnett to drop his first F-bomb of the night. Seconds later another followed. Garnett stood, pounded his fist to his chest, the crowd roared in delight, emcee Brian Scalabrine blushed and KG’s retirement ceremony was off and running.

One of the greatest players to ever wear a Celtics uniform had his number 5 raised to the TD Garden rafters during a ceremony on Sunday night. Garnett earned that honor after only 6 seasons in Boston. But just like his his retirement ceremony, KG didn’t need much time to make his presence felt in Boston.

Garnett did not so much transform the Celtics franchise as he did revive it upon arriving in a trade back in 2007. The Celtics not only won a 17th NBA title in KG’s first season but the franchise found that thing it had been lacking for a generation….Celtics Pride.

Popular now Should Celtics Have Welcomed Isaiah Thomas Back?

“Before he got here, we had one of our worst seasons,” Former teammate Paul Pierce said to the crowd during his speech. “He was just that injection in the heart that we needed. You brought a sense of culture to this team that was desperately, desperately needed. You brought Boston pride — Celtic pride — back.”

KG’s number wasn’t the only thing retired on this night. A 10 year beef with Ray Allen – which began when Allen left Boston for the Miami Heat in 2012 – appears to have been squashed once and for all. As rumored, Allen attended the ceremony. He watched the game courtside and received a loud ovation from the crowd when he was shown on the jumbotron during a first quarter timeout. And during the ceremony, with Allen seated on the court, Garnett buried the hatchet once and for all.

“I want to say something,” Garnett said. “It’s good to see Ray Allen here. Real [expletive]. You next.”

Allen walked over towards Garnett and the two shared an embrace. Moments later, Pierce trotted to center court for a Big 3 group hug.

BIG THREE REUNITE. Garnett and Allen squash the beef pic.twitter.com/1Vt89Y3Tff — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 13, 2022

“Ray’s next, dammit,” Garnett said, referring to the possibility of Allen’s No. 20 joining the others in the rafters.

The Ceremony also featured video tributes with messages from former Coach Doc Rivers, teammate Rajon Rondo as well as former Celtics greats like Kevin McHale and Bill Russell.

Then to close things out with KG raising his number 5 to the rafters to the tune of Phil Collins “In the Air Tonight.”

“I love you, Boston,” Garnett said, tapping his heart once last time before the ceremony came to a close.