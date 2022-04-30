Film Review: Patriots Draft Speedy Wide Receiver Tyquan Thornton in Second Round

The Patriots continued to march to the beat of their own drum by selecting Baylor speedster Tyquan Thorton with the 50th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to multiple reports, there was a run at wide receiver started by New England’s selection that would’ve likely included Thornton either way, so it’s not totally out of left field.

But the wide receiver who ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash was projected by most pundits at the end of day two or early on day three. Ultimately, Bill Belichick and company have their board, and they’re sticking to it, so let’s forget about reaches and give them the benefit of the doubt.

The standout trait for Thornton is obvious, speed, with tantalizing vertical speed that translates from his 40-yard dash at the combine to the field.

Thornton’s explosiveness off the line is too much for corners to handle if they’re not aided with help in the middle of the field by a deep safety or two.

Popular now Will Robert Williams Start Game 1 for the Celtics?

Above, the deep safety in the middle of the field jumps the intermediate crosser, leaving a corner with outside leverage without inside help on a deep post route. Thornton recognizes the open space and runs to the green grass.

Here, Thornton does well to threaten the corner’s inside leverage in his release and uses his hands to clear a jam, which allows him to get body positioning as he works upfield. Once he beats the corner at the point of contact to the inside, he will win the foot race every time.

Early in his collegiate career, Thornton was used exclusively as a deep threat at Baylor.

However, his game began to evolve more in his final season, where he broke out with 62 catches, 948 yards, and ten touchdowns in 14 games.

The two areas Thornton’s game improved the most were body control and awareness to make catches along the sideline and using his speed after the catch.

In this play, Thornton works a vertical release and makes a late adjustment to a back-shoulder throw while getting his feet in bounds along the sideline.

The #Patriots draft some real speed at WR with Tyquan Thornton. His 4.28-second 40-yard dash translates on top. Verticals, crosser, slants/hitches off of vertical stems, and some YAC ability too. Not a finished product but the speed is a factor. pic.twitter.com/L1s7IcB5gp — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 30, 2022

This time, he takes a shallow crosser and gets loose for a huge gain to set up a touchdown.

The best pro comparison for Thornton might be another Pats offseason target in Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson. Both tested similarly and have almost identical builds as taller wideouts with thin frames.

Thornton will need to develop as a route-runner, thus adding more branches to his route tree to be a prolific producer as a pro rather than a field-stretcher who catches the occasional bomb when he gets behind the defense.

But for a team that needed an infusion of speed and big play-making ability, Thornton brings an element to the Patriots’ offense that they haven’t had since the 2017 season with Brandin Cooks.