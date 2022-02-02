Greg Bedard Reacts to Brian Flores’ Lawsuit That Involves Bill Belichick

Greg Bedard of The Boston Sports Journal reacts to Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and three teams as former Miami Dolphins coach is alleging racism in NFL hiring practices. The 58-page lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday and seeks class-action status.

Brian Flores was fired on January 10th despite recording the Dolphins’ first back-to-back winning seasons since 2003 (10-6 in 2020, 9-8 in 2021).

Flores’ lawsuit alleges, he received a series of text messages from New England Patriots Head coach Bill Belichick where Bill told Flores he had heard from “Buffalo and NYG that you are their guy.” This text exchange was prior to Flores’ interview which he refers to as a “sham” in his lawsuit. Greg and Nick react on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast.

