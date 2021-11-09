Hard Pass On Ben Simmons To Celtics

Bob Ryan & Gary Tanguay discuss the recent rumors that the Boston Celtics are interested in trading for Ben Simmons. Also, if Doc Rivers is overrated, if Steph Curry can lead the Warriors to another title, and where Kevin Durant ranks amongst the NBA’s best right now and all time.

0:22 Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons? Should Celtics even answer the phone?

9:18 Is Doc Rivers overrated?

12:45 Suns Owner Robert Sarver investigation

15:00 Can Steph Curry lead the Warriors to a title?

17:30 Where does KD rank all-time? + Bob’s All-Time Starting 5

Celtics fans, we know this season has you stressed out so far. So checkout the Calm app! The only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief. Support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription. Go to https://calm.com/scribe!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!