How Can Mac Jones Take a Year 2 Leap?

FOXBORO, MA — In Evan Lazar’s series of offseason questions he discusses how Mac Jones can make a year 2 leap in the NFL. Jones had a strong rookie season helping lead the Patriots to its first playoff berth since Tom Brady left in free agency.

Mac Jones was also named to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. Jones produced a strong introduction in Foxboro, throwing for 3,801 Yards with 22 TDs and 13 INTs.

