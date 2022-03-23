How Trevor Story Fits with the Red Sox

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub to react the Red Sox signing Trevor Story. Plus, they discuss the Sox’ future Shortstop Marcelo Mayer and the impact of Chris Sale’s injury.

0:00 Trevor Story signs with Red Sox

3:40 Red Sox lineup now with Story

7:45 Why Chaim Bloom makes his big move now

12:00 Red Sox have their bridge between now and Marcelo Mayer

21:40 How will Chaim Bloom handle the Chris Sale injury going into season?

22:39 What to do with Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock?

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!