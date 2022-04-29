Kadlick: Patriots Need to Save Their Draft and Go Get John Metchie III on Day Two

Well that was… something.

The Patriots held the 21st pick in the first round of the NFL Draft last night. They then traded it to the Chiefs for picks 29, 94, and 121. A great move. You don’t like anyone at 21 so you move back seven spots and grab two extra mid-round picks. Awesome.

Then things got funky. With the 29th pick, New England selected interior lineman Cole Strange from UT-Chattanooga. A lunch pail prospect who was a consensus late-second round to early-third round pick.

I’m fine with taking a player you like. I’m no scout. But when there are larger needs at positions other than interior lineman (a hole they dug on their own by the way), and you strongly reach for a consensus day two pick? That bugs me.

The Patriots still have plenty of time, and picks, to make up for this. Defense is still a need, and there are ample prospects to choose from.

My guy for them though? Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III. Metchie played with Mac Jones in college and has a proven rapport with the signal caller. He tore his ACL last season with the Crimson Tide, but he is a perfect day two pick with massive upside.

According to BetOnline.ag, there’s a good chance Metchie is on the board when New England picks next at 54. Here are his over/under draft position odds:

John Metchie III Draft Position

Over 56.5 -130

Under 56.5 -110

The Patriots should take Metchie if he’s there at 54. He’s an awesome scheme fit and his relationship with Jones should not be overlooked.

He’s likely to be the last tier two WR on the board according to BetOnline. Here are their odds for next receiver taken in the draft:

Next Wide Receiver Picked

Christian Watson +150

George Pickens +150

Skyy Moore +210

John Metchie III +700

Frankly I’d be happy with any of the guys above. You need playmakers in this league and thats what all four of these guys are. They allow you to inch closer to the top of the conference.

If the Patriots can come away with a solid, plug and play defender and a playmaking weapon like John Metchie for their offense on Friday, things will be shaping up better than they were after taking Cole Freakin’ Strange. If they don’t, well I don’t know what to tell you.

In Bill We Trust I guess…

