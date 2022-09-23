Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Ravens Props

The Ravens are in town this weekend to take on the Patriots for the first time since 2020, and I’m sure you’re all chomping at the bit to get some bets in. The first thing I’d suggest is reading my game preview (here), make those picks, and then peruse some game props.

Our partners at BetOnline.ag have fourteen (14!!) of them listed for Sunday’s game. Here are my three favorites with a pick for each:

First Score of Game

Baltimore Ravens Touchdown +170

New England Patriots Touchdown +225

Baltimore Ravens Field Goal +300

New England Patriots Field Goal +330

Baltimore Ravens Safety +5000

New England Patriots Safety +5000

This one’s tricky, as I ultimately think that the Pats are going to pull this out on Sunday. However, I think Baltimore will score first.

Greg Roman and Lamar Jackson are like peanut butter and jelly, and I’m sure they’ll devise a solidly scripted first drive to get the game on their own terms. They’ll ultimately succeed and start the game with a lead.

The Pick: Ravens Touchdown +170

Longest Field Goal

Over 47.5 Yards -115

Under 47.5 Yards -115

Sunday is quite the kicker battle between the Patriots and the Ravens, as veterans Nick Folk and Justin Tucker are set to face off. These guys have a combined age of 69, six Pro Bowl appearances, and a scoring title (Folk in 2021).

Both teams trust both of these guys tremendously. One of them is bound to put one through at 47+.

The Pick: OVER 47.5 Yards -115

Longest Touchdown

Ravens -140

Patriots +110

This one’s easy for me. Baltimore has Lamar Jackson, Rashod Bateman, and Devin Duvernay on their offense… The Patriots have Mac Jones and Hunter Henry.

Baltimore’s offense is way too explosive to not take them here. Lay the -140.

The Pick: Ravens -140

