Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Steelers Props

Much like last week in Miami, if you read my Patriots vs. Steelers preview for Sunday you know that I’m not high on New England’s chances this weekend in Pittsburgh.

So let’s take advantage of it! Our partners at BetOnline.ag are back at it with the best game props for Sunday. Here are my three favorite’s for Pats vs. Steelers, with a pick for each:

Margin of Victory

New England Patriots by 1-6 points +275

Pittsburgh Steelers by 1-6 points +300

New England Patriots by 7-12 points +500

Pittsburgh Steelers by 7-12 points +550

New England Patriots by 13-18 points +800

Pittsburgh Steelers by 13-18 points +900

I really don’t think the Patriots are going to win on Sunday – but let’s get more specific. In my game preview, I predicted the Steelers will win 21-13. Let’s ride with that score and bet on the win-range being the Steelers between 7-12.

I think Pittsburgh can win this game pretty handily, at just over a possession. This seems like the best value bet at +550.

The Pick: Steelers by 7-12 points +550

New England Patriots Exact Touchdowns

2 +215

1 +250

3 +275

4 +600

0 +700

5 +1400

6+ +2200

I hate to keep harping on it, but New England’s offense had a poor showing Sunday, and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to do anything to change it. They’re going to call the same plays, with the same play caller.

The only difference may be that Kendrick Bourne gets a little more run. That doesn’t change much to me however, as the Pittsburgh defense is far better than Miami’s. The Pats score only one touchdown for the second week in a row.

The Pick: One touchdown +250

Total Touchdowns

UNDER 4.5 TD’s -130

OVER 4.5 TD’s EVEN

Pittsburgh’s offense wasn’t great last week either. Trubisky threw for just 194 yards and they too scored just one touchdown.

I think they might get a little more mojo going this week, but UNDER 4.5 combined with both struggling offense seems like a pretty easy bet.

The Pick: UNDER 4.5 TD’s -130

