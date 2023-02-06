Kyrie Irving Trade and Other Deadline Thoughts and Predictions

BOSTON — Kyrie Irving’s arrival at TD Garden on Wednesday drew considerably less fanfare than the raucous scene that met him last year when the Celtics and Nets met in the first round. With Brooklyn still in the standings rear view, Kevin Durant injured and Boston racing atop the east, anyone who joined the sparse mid-week crowd late saw the game already concluded. And possibly an era, if you can call it that.

Irving took to the podium hours later for a subdued exchange with reporters. He scored 20 points on 9-for-18 shooting after a slow start, featuring none of the middle fingers and concourse spats. Only one Kyrie sucks chant rained down on him, in the final seconds, as he exchanged pleasantries with his old Boston teammates. It looked like the beginning of the end for the fiercest of hostilities between Irving and Celtics fans.

It also marked his final game in a Nets uniform. Two days later, Irving requested a trade from Brooklyn. Four days later, he received one. The Nets traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first and second-round pick. Brooklyn moved quickly enough to show their desire to close a maddening four seasons, despite arguably signing up for more future uncertainty. The Nets returned an admirable array of contributors who fit into Jacque Vaughn’s resurgent defensive system. Durant remains dominant enough to carry this team to contention.

Questions linger about how long he’ll be willing to do so with his teammate who drew him to the Nets gone — and how it all went so wrong.

“Tonight, I felt like we were just one of those teams in the way,” Irving said on Wednesday. “We’ve got to be one of those teams that stands up to them and at least shows them that we’re going to be competition for them moving forward, which I believe we are … can’t hang our heads, we’ve got to keep our heads up and get ready for this next home stand that we have.”

“We could throw any excuse in the bucket, but I choose not to do that. We just take accountability for where we are in the present, and control what we can control now. The past is the past … as a competitor, I’m not gonna stop until I figure out what this methodology to the Boston Celtics is right now and why they’re so hot … we just have to develop a tougher mentality here, and when we do that, I feel like we’ll be in better competition with them.”

Nets’ future

How Irving spun from that optimistic outlook to sitting out Saturday’s win over the Wizards, which Durant did not attend, rang familiar to Celtics fans, setting up a shocked Nets fan base to grapple with their own split. A contract dispute reportedly set Irving’s departure in motion, with the Nets including stipulations in a long-term deal that protected them in case he became unreliable. Brooklyn entered the year intent on playing out the season though, before Irving’s suspension for sharing an antisemitic film on his Instagram. The Nets had no rush.

Those conversations might’ve restarted after Irving and Durant led an 18-2 charge upon his return. That fell into a 4-7 swoon once Durant went down with an MCL sprain. The deadline gave Irving a point to pressure the Nets on to earn a maximum contract, or an escape valve to acquire one with his Bird Rights elsewhere.

Brooklyn said enough, and gave him the latter. The same injury cost Durant time last season while James Harden sat out and Irving played part-time, leading Brooklyn to lose 17-of-20 and Harden to demand his own trade. Also following a horrifying loss to Boston where the Nets fell behind 24-2.

Now, only Durant remains alongside a completely uncertain roster. Dinwiddie, who starred for Brooklyn late last decade, played a more complimentary role in Dallas and becomes the Nets’ main facilitator, for now. Finney-Smith, Royce O’Neale and T.J. Warren all provide shooting, scoring and size, with little ball-handling. Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons partnered as a dominant defensive duo before Simmons’ latest knee pain. Finney-Smith’s arrival could limit how much they rely on Simmons. Joe Harris and Seth Curry can more comfortably play next to bigger teammates. A heavier weight falls on Durant offensively, with no word yet on his reaction.

Remember that Irving and Durant arrived demanding Deandre Jordan join them, setting up the end of Kenny Atkinson and Jarrett Allen’s time with the team. Allen became an all-star with a Cavaliers team set to surpass them in the east, and made the destination more compelling for Donovan Mitchell. The roster around Durant fits defensively, but you have to imagine the offense might not flash bright enough to satisfy him.

Durant could follow Irving out the door and Chris Haynes reported the Suns will monitor his decision. He won’t hold much more leverage than he did in the summer, still signed through 2026 and with less than four days for the team to formulate a transformative shift toward a rebuild. The Nets don’t own their first-round pick outright until 2028 due to the Harden trade with Houston, and carry little incentive to rebuild. That made it imperative to find a trade partner who could help them maintain an enticing roster. They’re close, and can trade their own 2029 first, Philadelphia’s 2027 and Dallas’ 2029 with various salaries improve further ahead of the deadline.

Cam Thomas, the young scorer long buried behind Irving, broke out for 44 points while Edmond Sumner shined, and said in his post-game interview on the broadcast that the Nets tried to put everything else aside and focus on basketball. It looked like Terry Rozier and the young Celtics’ run with Irving absent in 2018.

They long dreamed of doing just that, until Irving and Durant’s apparent ousting of Atkinson in 2020, to the insertion of Steve Nash to Irving’s opposition to the Bubble and holdout from it, to his 2021 hiatus and party appearance amid COVID, to his 2022 vaccination holdout to his part-time status that followed and playoff struggles that spring in the sweep at the hands of Boston. The dysfunction of Irving’s Nets tenure shocked even his biggest pessimists. He appeared in only 143 out of 278 regular season games.

Will this work for the Mavericks?

Now, the Mavericks buy in, intrigued by his talent despite three cities recovering from his exits serving as a warning, and feeling better without him. The Mavs’ rush to alleviate Luka Dončić’s burden and end their long-lasting desire to land a star already paints this as a dubious move, trading arguably their second-best player in Finney-Smith.

They might’ve had no choice or better alternative, but Dončić’s long-term contract gave them some ability to wait. Instead, they sped up the timeline to contend out of a western conference they still appear worse than Denver and Memphis in.

That’s a lesser concern to Boston though. It’s still more likely Durant challenges them in the east than Irving does in the Finals, so Wednesday might’ve marked his last game against the Celtics until next fall at the earliest.

I like Dinwiddie, a 6-5, sharp passer who hits big shots and converts 40.5% of his threes. Finney-Smith should shine in Brooklyn, a proven playoff performer (41.7% 3PT) who’s big enough to guard the east’s star wings like Jayson Tatum.

Reports of their big ask of the Lakers and Joe Tsai’s insertion don’t matter, this team was never taking back Russell Westbrook and distant future draft considerations to have Durant depart and Barclays Center sit empty as the Nets pay tax. Chris Paul’s availability raised my eyebrow. His age and contract made it a risk. He would’ve also been a captivating Irving replacement, even if Jae Crowder hasn’t played since last spring.

The Nets probably did the right thing, and whatever’s next is out of their control. The same place they stood leaving their status to Irving’s weekly whims. They may not rival the Celtics and Bucks, but didn’t before Sunday anyway, falling to 0-3 and losers of 10 straight against Boston after Wednesday’s loss.

On Saturday, they had fun.

Here’s what else I’m watching ahead of this week’s trade deadline…