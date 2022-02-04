Mac Jones to Participate in NFL Pro Bowl – AFC vs. NFC Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

Everybody hates the Pro Bowl. It’s the bye-week before the Super Bowl, the game is usually boring, and oftentimes the best players opt-out to focus on their offseason.

But when you can bet on it, boy that makes it a whole different story.

Here are the betting odds for the NFL’s All-Star game, presented by BetOnline.ag:

Pro Bowl Odds

Spread: AFC -1.5

Total: 62.5

Moneyline: AFC -120/NFC EVEN

Storylines

The AFC’s best will face off against the NFC’s best this Sunday at 3pm. It will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN and be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since the Pro Bowl changed back to it’s traditional AFC vs. NFC format in 2017, the AFC is 4-0. Will they keep that streak going? We’ll have to wait and see. Even after the opt-outs and replacements, both of conferences are wildly talented. We’re sure to have a good one on our hands.

The players have been out in Vegas all week – participating in dodgeball games, races, and skills competitions. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones participated in and won the “Thread the Needle” competition on Thursday night, but failed to win the “Passing Precision” event.

Something that has been talked about constantly over the last several weeks is the NFL’s overtime rules – and how they can be fixed. Well, the Pro Bowl will be trying out the “Spot and Choose” method on Sunday instead of traditional kickoffs. This has been proposed by the Baltimore Ravens to the league’s Competition Committee as an alternate to traditional overtime. This is how it was described on NFL.com:

The winner of the opening coin toss will instead have the option of spotting the ball anywhere on the field while designating direction, or choosing whether to start on offense or defense from the designated spot. Regardless of which privilege is chosen, the team determining the spot must announce the starting field position before the other team can decide whether to play offense or defense. The loser of the toss will have first choice between the two privileges to begin the second half.

This would certainly be an interesting twist. We’ll have to see how it actually works out on Sunday.

Prediction/Pick

From a Patriots perspective, Mac Jones will hopefully get some good playing time on Sunday afternoon – and I’m excited to see what he can do with elite receiver talent. Maybe it’ll light a fire under Belichick and Eliot Wolf to bring some top-tier pass catchers to New England.

You think I’m gonna take an under in the Pro Bowl? No chance. The AFC wins again and it goes over the total.

Prediction: AFC 45 – NFC 38

Side: AFC -1.5

Total: OVER 62.5

