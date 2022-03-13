Major League Baseball is Back!

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub to react to the end of the MLB lockout! It took more than three months but Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday.

Red Sox Beat is powered by BetOnline.ag. Use the code CLNS50 for 50% welcome bonus on your initial deposit.

Timestamps:

0:05 Baseball is BACK!

2:45 Details of the deal

7:00 What it means for teams like Red Sox

13:20 Carlos Correa would be great but not likely

15:00 Nick Castellanos would be perfect fit

18:00 Seiyu Suzuki likely headed to Boston