March Madness – Betting Odds and Ends For the Round of 64

Speaking of BetOnline, here’s a look at some of their best bets for the first round, and a blurb and a quick pick for each:

Round of 64 Props

Highest margin of victory in one game Round 64

Over/Under 38½

Ther are always an abundance of close games and upsets in the early days of the NCAA tournament, but there’s also always blow outs. Especially in the 1 vs 16 games (outside of Virginia and UMBC), it’s a clear mismatch. I like the over 38.5 for the highest margin of victory.

Highest Combined Pts scored by two teams Round 64

Over/Under 182½

I’m sure a few of first round games games will go to overtime, so taking the chance on

Highest Point Total scored by one team Round 64

Over/Under 99½

Back to the overs! A 1 or a 2 seed will score 100+ points in the first round. Over 99.5 is the play.

Lowest Combined Pts scored by 2 teams Round 64

Over/Under 106½

This is a lowwwww total, but I’m sure two teams will be ice cold at the same time. Rooting for misses can be painful but under 106.5 is a fun one.

Lowest Point Total scored by one team Round 64

Over/Under 47½

Staying consistent for the under lowest game total, someone will score under 47.5 points in a game in round one as well.

Most Points scored in game by one player Round 64

Over/Under 35½

March Madness is super star season, but the first round is all about playing conservative basketball and getting bye. No one goes over the point total in the round of 64. Take under 35.5.

Total Games Go Into OT Round 64

Over/Under 1½

Over 1.5. Easy one.

Game Winning Buzzer Beaters Round 64

0 5/7

1 2/1

2 5/1

3 14/1

4 22/1

5 25/1

6 or more 50/1

Picking the exact number of games is tough, but theres no way it will be zero. I think betting both 1 game at +200 and 2 games at +500 would be safe.

Will a 1 Seed be Losing or Tied at Halftime in Rd of 64?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

The one seeds basically always win, but the games can sometimes be close – at least in the first half. I’d take the plus odds here at Yes +300.

Will a 14 to 16 seed beat a 1 to 3 seed Round of 64?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No +100 (1/1)

Take the even money. The 1’s, 2’s and 3’s all move on.

Will a 12 seed beat a 5 seed Round of 64?

Yes -260 (5/13)

No +175 (7/4)

A 12 seed almost always beats a 5 seed, but I really like the 5’s this season. I’d risk No +175 to go chalky again.

Will a 13 seed beat a 4 seed Round of 64?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Chattanooga or Vermont can do it, but laying -300 isn’t worth it. I’d hold off on this one.

