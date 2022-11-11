NFL Week 10 AFC Games to Watch – Betting Previews and Predictions

With the Patriots on a bye week, we are once again splitting up our NFC and AFC picks of the week. Plus, it’s always more fun giving out six picks instead of three.

Below are my AFC Games to Watch for this Sunday, with odds from our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag. You can check out my NFC Games to Watch HERE.

Jaguars (3-6) @ Chiefs (6-2) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Chiefs -9.5

Total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -450/Jaguars +360

Storylines

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in football. Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in football. Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in football. Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in football.

I feel like Bart Simpson on the chalkboard – but I had to get that squared away. Mahomes is on what feels like a revenge tour this season after being deemed second fiddle to Josh Allen over the last few years, and he’s showing that this is his league alongside the Chiefs’ 6-2 record.

Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars still have plenty of work to do. The second-year QB has been hot and cold in 2022 – but his flashes of brilliance are far better than his valley’s. He has potential, but Jacksonville needs to get better around him.

Prediction & Pick

This one’s easy. Can’t bet against Mahomes in this spot.

The Chiefs at home, in November, against a far inferior opponent. Give me Kansas City in a blowout.

Prediction: Chiefs 38 – Jaguars 14

Side: Chiefs -9.5

Total: OVER 50.5

Browns (3-5) @ Dolphins (6-3) – 1:oopm

Odds

Spread: Dolphins -3.5

Total: 49

Moneyline: Dolphins -190/Browns +165

Storylines

Guilty as charged, I’ve been a Tua Tagovailoa hater for quite some time now, but the dude is playing great football. Mike McDaniel has that offense rolling like no other – and I see no one stopping the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle right now.

The Browns are 3-5 and are struggling to stay relevant outside of Nick Chubb, but boy is he a beast. He’s second in the NFL in rushing yards (841) and first in rushing touchdowns (10), and they’ll need exactly that if they want to get by Miami this weekend.

Prediction & Pick

The Dolphins’ defense has struggled recently – allowing 27 and 31 in back-to-back weeks, so I think Cleveland will put up some points.

However, Miami will continue its winning ways at home this weekend and covers the spread as well.

Prediction: Dolphins 31 – Browns 24

Side: Dolphins -3.5

Total: OVER 49

Colts (3-5-1) @ Raiders (2-6) – 4:05pm

Odds

Spread: Raiders -4.5

Total: 40.5

Moneyline: Raiders -255/Colts +214

Storylines

Two teams that have had absolutely brutal weeks in the Colts and the Raiders have the privilege of facing off against each other this Sunday.

Indianapolis fired head coach Frank Reich and hired former center and television host Jeff Saturday to serve as interim. They also have a brand new play caller this week and Sam Ehlinger at the helm. A mess.

It’s not much better on the other side of the ball as the Raiders are 2-6 in Josh McDaniels’ first season. They just put stars Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on IR, LB Blake Martinez retired, and it’s looking more and more like their head coach could be back in a Patriots visor come next season.

Prediction & Pick

This is not going to be a high-scoring affair whatsoever. We saw last week against the Patriots how much this Indy team struggles to score points. Now they have a rookie head coach and play-caller. I think it’ll be a disaster for them.

I don’t expect much from the Raiders’ side of things either, but I think they’re just in less disarray than the Colts. Vegas covers and the total goes under.

Prediction: Raiders 17 – Colts 7

Side: Raiders -4.5

Total: UNDER 42.5

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.