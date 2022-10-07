NFL Week Five Games to Watch – Betting Previews and Predictions

We had another positive week here on the CLNS Media Games to Watch series. From London, to Philly, to Vegas – we went 4-2.

Of course, we can always be better – but as I always say: profit is profit.

I do feel like this is the week we go 6-0. The tides are slowly turning. Why can’t Sunday be the best gambling day in sports history? Here’s a look at my three games to watch for Sunday – with odds from our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag:

Dolphins (3-1) @ Jets (2-2) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Dolphins -3.5

Total: 44

Moneyline: Dolphins -170/Jets +150

Storylines

While Zach Wilson’s griddy last week was questionable – his performance was not. He did start slow – which was to be expected from a second year QB making his first start of the season, but Wilson had a 4th quarter for the ages. He went 10-12 passing in the final period and lead two scoring drives in the final eight minutes, resulting in a Jets victory and getting them to 2-2. Yes, you read that right: the Jets are 2-2.

The publicity around the Dolphins has been quite different. After likely suffering his second concussion in four days, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. Instead, the team will turn to journeyman QB Teddy Bridgewater to man the offense and keep them in contention. Mike McDaniel can continue to rise the Coach of the Year ranks if he continues to win games without his starting quarterback.

Prediction & Pick

Miami showed last week that they can still have a serviceable offense with Bridgewater at QB, and the Jets showed that they can play competitive football for the first time since the Mark Sanchez era.

This game could be the game of the weekend. I think it stays close, but the Dolphins pull it out in the end and get to 4-1.

Prediction: Dolphins 27 – Jets 24

Side: Jets +3.5

Total: OVER 44

Cowboys (3-1) @ Rams (2-2) – 4:25pm

Odds

Spread: Rams -4

Total: 43

Moneyline: Rams -205/Cowboys +175

Storylines

The Cowboys are somehow 3-1, and they’re somehow 3-0 with Cooper Rush as their starting quarterback. Granted, it’s pretty much all thanks to the daunting Dallas defense – who have yet to let up 20 points in a game yet this season. After winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award last year, LB Micah Parsons is well on his way to winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

The Rams are in the midst of your classic Super Bowl hangover. They’ve started the year 2-2, Matthew Stafford hasn’t thrown a TD pass in two consecutive games, and their once feared defense has let up 20+ points in all four games this season.

The Rams struggles haven’t stopped Cooper Kupp, however. Kupp is having yet another historic season in 2022, having gone for 10+ catches and 100+ yards in 3 out of 4 LA games thus far this year. They’ll lean on him to get above .500 this week.

Prediction & Pick

Though these are two teams headed in opposite directions, I think this is going to be a tight game. The spread indicates a two-score Rams win. I think it’s tighter than that.

I think Cowboys will cover +4, but Rams win. 1) it’s in LA, 2) the Rams are more talented, and 3) I don’t trust Mike McCarthy .

Prediction: Rams 21 – Cowboys 20

Side: Cowboys +4

Total: UNDER 43

Bengals (2-2) @ Ravens (2-2) – 8:20pm

Odds

Spread: Ravens -3

Total: 48

Moneyline: Ravens -168/Bengals +148

Storylines

Okay so I may have gotten ahead of myself calling Jets-Dolphins the game of the weekend, because this Sunday Night Football matchup between the Bengals and the Ravens is going to be the game of the weekend.

Despite both of these teams have played hot and cold football over the first month of the season, they’re the clear 1-2 punch in the AFC North and will be competing for the division title until the end of the year. A win on Sunday could end up being a major factor in the standings come January.

Prediction & Pick

I ultimately think the Bengals pull this one out. Joe Burrow has won his last two starts against Baltimore – throwing 7 TD to just 1 INT, and he seems to have their number lately.

Surely, this has nothing to do with my Bengals +170 future to win the North… We need it!

Prediction: Bengals 27 – Ravens 24

Side: Bengals +3

Total: OVER 48

