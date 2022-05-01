Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Class Profiles

Evan Lazar profiles each of the New England Patriots ten draft selections from the 2022 NFL Draft.

First Round, 29th overall: OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga

Projected role: starting left guard, Pro Comparison: Joe Thuney

Second Round, 50th overall: WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

Projected role: starting “X” receiver, Pro Comparison: Robby Anderson

Third Round, 85th overall: CB Marcus Jones, Houston

Projected role: starting slot corner/primary returner, Pro Comparison: Jon Jones/Troy Brown

Fourth Round, 121st overall: CB Jack Jones, Arizona State

Projected role: starting outside corner, Pro Comparison: Malcolm Butler

Fourth Round, 127th overall: RB Pierre Strong, South Dakota State

Projected role: change-of-pace back, Pro Comparison: Lamar Miller

Fourth Round, 137th overall: QB Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Projected role: backup quarterback, Pro Comparison: Nick Mullens

Sixth Round, 183rd overall: RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Projected role: early-down back, Pro Comparison: BenJarvus Green-Ellis

Sixth Round, 200th overall: DT Sam Roberts, Northwest Missouri State

Projected role: 3-4 Defensive End, Pro Comparison: Deatrich Wise (with more power)

Round, 210th Overall: OL Chasen Hines, LSU

Projected role: Guard/Center, Pro Comparison: Shaq Mason

Seventh Round, 245th overall: OT Andrew Stueber, Michigan

Projected role: Right Tackle, Pro Comparison: Cameron Fleming

