Patriots Echo “Next Man Up” Mentality with Mac Jones Injury News Looming

FOXBORO, Mass. – The Patriots lost to Lamar Jackson and Ravens 37-26 on Sunday afternoon, falling to 1-2 and putting them in a tie for last in the AFC East.

Unfortunately, that was not even close to the worst loss of the day.

During New England’s final drive of the game, quarterback Mac Jones hit Nelson Agholor on a deep crossing route to get them past the 50-yard line – but Kyle Hamilton knocked the ball out and gave it back to the Ravens.

To add injury to insult, Jones got rolled up on and hurt his ankle on the play. Here’s a look at him limping off the field:

There was definitely a somber feeling in the locker room post game – as players seemed to a) know that Mac was seriously hurt but b) weren’t sure of the extent of the injury.

When asked about what happened to his quarterback, tight end Jonnu Smith spoke about the team’s “next man up” mentality and how they’ll be ready for whatever potential news is to come – Kendrick Bourne echoed this sentiment.

Nelson Agholor was asked if he has confidence in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer if the vet ultimately has to lace them up next week: “100%. You’re talking about a guy that’s 10+ years in this league I think he’s a great quarterback and he has a great ability… we’ll be ready to go.”

Many players, including Matthew Judon, did not want to speak on the possibility of Jones missing any time, but said that, “Mac is a hell of a QB. We don’t know what happened or what’s going on [but] I’m riding with 10 wherever, don’t matter… keep your prayers for him and hope he’s okay.”

Running back Damien Harris, a close friend of Jones, said he spoke to him after the game a little bit, but wouldn’t go into details on what was said. “Why don’t you ask him, if you get a chance.” Harris was clearly shaken up about the injury to his quarterback.

The current diagnosis is negative X-rays and a high ankle sprain, with an MRI scheduled for Monday to determine severity, treatment plan, etc. It’s clear that the team knows Mac is their guy, but they also have the ultimate confidence in Brian Hoyer to get the job done in his potential absence. We’ll have more details Monday on what could be an interesting couple weeks for the Patriots.

