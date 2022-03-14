Patriots Free Agent Target: LB Leighton Vander Esch

FOXBORO, MA — Should LB Leighton Vander Esch be target for the Patriots in free agency. Evan Lazar discusses if the former Cowboys first round pick would fit in Bill Belichick’s defense.

