Patriots Jets-Key Matchups

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar discusses the key matchups for this Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets in Week 7.

The first matchup starts in the trenches with the Patriots Offensive Tackles vs. Jets DE John Franklin-Myers. Franklin-Myers is arguably the best player on the Jets’ roster, and with offensive line injuries for New England he could cause havoc for the Patriots this week.

The second matchup is the Patriots pass rush vs Jets QB Zach Wilson. Wilson has great arm talent and thrives on broken down plays. The Patriots defense must be able to get pressure on the QB unlike last week vs Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

