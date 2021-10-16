Subscribe
NFL

Patriots Plan Of Attack Vs Cowboys Defense

FOXBORO, MA — How can Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense attack the Dallas Cowboys Defense? Dallas’ defense currently ranks 22nd in DVOA against passes to the middle of the field. It is safe to expect a heavy dose of Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Jakobi Meyers, and Kendrick Bourne working between the numbers on Sunday.

