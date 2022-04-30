Patriots Select CB/KR Marcus Jones in 3rd Round

The Patriots drafted Houston cornerback Marcus Jones with the 85th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Although Jones is undersized at 5-foot-8 and 174 pounds, he dominated as a multi-year contributor for Houston with nine career interceptions and 31 pass breakups.

The New England Patriots pick Houston CB Marcus Jones at No. 85 overall. 91.8 PFF grade since 2020 (1st among Group of Five CBs) ♨️ pic.twitter.com/K95FwYLsBi — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

READ Evan Lazar’s Full write up on the Jones pick HERE: https://www.clnsmedia.com/film-review-patriots-selected-versatile-cb-marcus-jones-in-third-round/

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/PLAYOFFS16 and use code PLAYOFFS16 for up to 16 free meals AND 3 free gifts!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!