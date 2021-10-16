Patriots vs Cowboys Key Matchups

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar discusses the key matchups foe this Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.

The first matchup is Patriots QB Mac Jones vs. Turnovers. If Mac allows the Cowboys defense to turn the ball over as he did vs Houston, the Patriots have no chance. They key to a win is for the Patriots to win the turnover battle.

The second matchup is DTs Lawrence Guy & Davon Godchaux vs. Cowboys First-Team All-Pro RG Zack Martin. Martin is the best guard in the NFL, and the Cowboys average 6.5 YPC when they run behind him. Godchaux and Guy will have to show up in a big way to slow down the Dallas run game that features a two-headed monster in RBs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard.

