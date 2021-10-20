Postgame Breakdown of Red Sox 9-2 Game 4 Loss vs Astros

FENWAY PARK — The Boston Red Sox suffered a 9-2 loss vs the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS. The Red Sox and Astros are now tied at 2-2 and will play Game 5 on Wednesday at 5pm ET.

The story of the night was the umpire Laz Diaz who made a clear error in the bottom of the 9th. It appeared that Nathan Eovaldi was about to strikeout Jason Castro to end the inning but Diaz called a ball.

Castro then hit an RBI single to right off Nathan Eovaldi to give the Astros a 3-2 lead, which then grew to 9-2 when relief Pitcher Martin Perez came in the game.

Home-plate umpire Laz Diaz has missed 23 ball-strike calls in Game 4. According to ESPN Stats that is the most of any umpire this postseason.

Chris Sale will get the starting nod tomorrow vs Houston’s Framber Valdez. Can Chris Sale bounce back and give the Red Sox command of the series?

John Zannis and Sean McAdam break down Game 4 from Fenway Park.

Alex Cora, Nathan Eovaldi, & Nick Pivetta’s thoughts on Laz Diaz’s Strike zone:

