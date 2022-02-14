Rams Beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Cooper Kupp Named MVP

INGLEWOOD, CA. – Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp caught the game-winning 1-yard touchdown with 1:25 remaining in Super Bowl LVI to lead the Los Angeles Rams in a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Kupp finished with 8 catches, 92 yards, 2 TDs becoming the eighth wide receiver to win Super Bowl MVP and the first since Julian Edelman in Super Bowl LIII.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow who sprained his knee said his knee “feels good,” will get it checked again in Cincinnati: “I wasn’t coming out” of the Super Bowl , Burrow said after the game.

