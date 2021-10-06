Red Sox Advance to ALDS with 6-2 Win Over Yankees in AL Wild Card

For the first time since 2018 the Red Sox are headed to the ALDS.

The Sox punched their ticket to the Division Series with a 6-2 win over the Yankees in the AL Wild Card.

Xander Bogaerts opened up the scoring with a two run home run of Yankees Starter Gerritt Cole in the first.

XANDER 💣 pic.twitter.com/w3dI4wZUI5 — Red Sox on CLNS (@RedSoxCLNS) October 6, 2021

Kyle Schwarber took Cole deep to start the 3rd. Cole lasted only 2 plus innings and left with the Yankees trailing 3-0.

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi was lights out. He went 5 and a third allowing only one run while striking out 8.

With the Sox up 4-1 in the 7th, Alex Verdugo provided some insurance knocking in a pair with a bases-loaded single.

The Red Sox bullpen shut down New York from there. Ryan Brasier, Tanner Houck, Hansel Robels and Garrett Whitlock allowed just one more run – a home run by Giancarlo Stanton – on two hits, no walks and three strikeouts across the final 3.2 innings.

Game 1 of the ALDS between the Sox and Rays is Thursday at Tropicana Field.