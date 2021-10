Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal joins John Zannis on the Boston Sports Beat podcast to discuss Game 3 of the ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros will start Jose Urquidy in Game 3.

