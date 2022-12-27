Should the Celtics Be in the Market for Another Star?

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA.

They’re 23-10 and – according to BetOnline.ag – are the favorite to win the NBA Finals at +350, have the NBA MVP favorite in Jayson Tatum at +275, and the favorite to win the NBA Coach of the Year in Joe Mazzulla at +250.

But could they be in the market to add even more talent? BetOnline thinks so.

According to the sportsbook, they’re third most likely to be both Trae Young and James Harden’s next team. Here are the odds:

Trae Young Next Team

Dallas Mavericks +250

Miami Heat +350

Boston Celtics +400

Denver Nuggets +700

Los Angeles Lakers +700

James Harden Next Team

Houston Rockets +200

Miami Heat +500

Boston Celtics +700

Dallas Mavericks +700

New York Knicks +800

Los Angeles Lakers +800

It probably wouldn’t be wise for Boston to make a move for either of these guys right now. They’re still the best team in basketball and are in the midst of getting back in a groove after center Robert Williams III returned from a knee injury.

Their chemistry has been thrown off a bit since his return, and they’re 3-5 in their last eight games, but it’s still December. They have plenty of time to get this thing rolling again.

However, if things start to go as sideways as they did a season ago for this team, then a change of pace might not be bad. Boston has two true stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – but adding a third could make their title odds that much more likely.

Trae Young is averaging 27.5 points and 9.9 assists in 2022 and is the ultimate playmaker in an NBA offense. His defense is sub-par, as is a lot of offensive minded guards, but he would certainly add an element to an already electric Celtics offense.

As for James Harden, Boston was +300 to land the scoring guard from Brooklyn back in February but didn’t make the move. Certainly a wise decision as they ended up pouring it on post-All Star break and went to their first NBA Finals since 2008.

The Celtics are better off sticking to what has worked for them over the past twelve months: Let the Jays continue to grow together and build the deepest bench in the NBA. It should be enough to give them a shot at competing for a title again.

