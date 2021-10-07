Should The Patriots Pay J.C. Jackson?

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar discusses the Patriots’ secondary options without Stephon Gilmore and why the Patriots should pay J.C. Jackson this upcoming offseason.

Jackson is playing on a 1-year RFA tender worth $3.38 million this season.

Evan expects J.C to garner at least 14 or 15 million per year given that he is only 25 years old and has an NFL-best 19 interceptions since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, tied with Miami CB Xavien Howard.

Jackson has done everything to earn the contract and despite making earning well below his market value on his RFA tender, he participated in voluntary workouts in the spring and was a full-go at camp in the summer.

