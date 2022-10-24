The 2022 World Series is Set – Astros vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Props, Series Preview, and Prediction

The 2022 World Series matchup is set. Starting this coming Friday night, the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will face off for a chance at MLB royalty.

Philadelphia is playing in their first World Series since 2009, while the Astros are playing in their fourth in the past six years. Quite the contrast.

Our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag have all of the best bets posted for this years World Series, including series price, MVP, and more. Take a look:

World Series Price

Phillies +170

Astros -195

The Pick: Let’s start simple and then we will work our prop bets accordingly. I love the Phillies in this series. Despite being underdogs, they feel like a team of destiny this year. They defeated last years defending champs in the Braves, and then took down the Padres (who had already beaten the Dodgers) in the NLCS. They’re playing great baseball and +170 is a good price for it.

World Series MVP

Yordan Alvarez +700

Bryce Harper +800

Jeremy Pena +800

Justin Verlander +900

Kyle Tucker +1200

Alex Bregman +1400

Kyle Schwarber +1600

Aaron Nola +1600

The Pick: If the Phillies are going to win the whole thing, it’s going to be on the back of Bryce Harper. Harper has been outstanding this postseason, scoring 10 runs, batting .419 with 5 home runs and 11 RBI’s on 18 hits, and sporting an OBP of .444 and an OPS of 1.351.

He’s the heartbeat of this Philadelphia team, and I love his odds at 8/1 (+800).

World Series Correct Score

Astros 4-2 +350

Astros 4-3 +375

Astros 4-1 +550

Phillies 4-3 +600

Phillies 4-2 +600

Phillies 4-1 +750

Astros 4-0 +900

Phillies 4-0 +1400

The Pick: Here’s where it gets dicey. The Astros are a good team, and I don’t see this series ending quickly – it may even go the distance.

Ultimately, I like Phillies in six. Take Phillies 4-2 (+600) to win it in Philadelphia.

World Series Handicap

Phillies +1.5 Games -145

Astros -1.5 Games +115

The Pick: Even if the Phillies don’t win it all, I firmly believe they’ll keep it close. Phillies +1.5 feels like free money here, and -145 is a fine price to pay.

World Series Correct Score

Over 5.5 Games -200

Under 5.5 Games +160

The Pick: Building off Phillies in six games, I think OVER 5.5 games (-200) is the play here, if you have to make one.

However, I don’t suggest betting it. Laying 2/1 odds here isn’t worth the risk.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @RedSoxCLNS for the latest up-to-date Red Sox news!

Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.