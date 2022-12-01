The United States is a Massive Underdog vs. Netherlands in Round of 16 World Cup Matchup

Wow, what a thrill that was. The United States beat Iran in epic fashion on Tuesday by a score of 1-0, and after not qualifying for the World Cup at all in 2018, got themselves back to the Round of 16.

The hard work is still in front of them, however. They’ll take on the Netherlands in the single-elimination tournament on Saturday morning at 10am EST. They are currently heavy underdogs for the match according to BetOnline.ag. Here are the odds:

USA vs. Netherlands – Round of 16

Moneyline: Netherlands EVEN/ USA +323/ Draw +240

Total: 2/2.5

Forward Christian Pulisic was the lone goal scorer for the US in their game against Iran, and he injured himself in the process. Diagnosed with a “pelvic contusion”, Pulisic left for the remainder of the game – but his teammates were able to close out the job.

When asked about his game-winning goal, here’s what Pulisic had to say:

“Very emotional moment for me, just the whole match leading up to it. Knowing you need a win going into it, the pressure was on and I’m really happy I could have that moment and just help the team and score… It was a big relief and just really excited and hoping that there’s a lot more to come with this team.”

And on his injury?

“I’m feeling better, for sure… Obviously it was a painful one, but I’ll be working with the medical staff in all the days leading up and doing everything I can to make sure that I’m ready for Saturday.”

Their opponents for Saturday, the Netherlands, qualified out of Group A and went 2-0-1 in their three games. They beat Senegal (who also qualified) and Qatar – and drew against Ecuador. Forward Cody Gakpo is tied for the tournament lead with three goals, and midfielder Davy Klassen is second behind only Harry Kane with two assists.

The Pick: Let’s ride with the USA. Though they’re a heavy underdog at +323, I have now completely bought in on this team. They beat Holland and advance to the quarterfinals.

